Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

