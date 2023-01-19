Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

