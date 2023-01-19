Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.85. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 60.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1,560.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

