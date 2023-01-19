Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down to $118.65

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.65, but opened at $111.50. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $112.70, with a volume of 10,162 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

