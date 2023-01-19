Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down to $118.65

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.65, but opened at $111.50. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $112.70, with a volume of 10,162 shares traded.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

