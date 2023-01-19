Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.