Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $106.00 at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 75,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

