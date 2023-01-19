Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

