MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,942 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

