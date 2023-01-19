Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys 274,554 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,911.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,554 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 8.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

