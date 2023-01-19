National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Amundi grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $15,710,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,199,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NATI opened at $52.50 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.