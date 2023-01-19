Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.14. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 39,962 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

