Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Organon & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

