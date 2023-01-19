Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $973.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

