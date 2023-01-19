Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $25.80. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 554 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
