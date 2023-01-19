Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,981 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PNW stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

