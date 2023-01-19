Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

