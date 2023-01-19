Platform Technology Partners Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

