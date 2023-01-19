Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 15.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

