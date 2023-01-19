PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

