Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 27,456 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,138.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

