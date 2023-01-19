Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $135.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.34.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.