Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,429 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at $78,893,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.