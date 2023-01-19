Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.