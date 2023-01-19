Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.05. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 6,018 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 76,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,252,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,606,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,122,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,252,214 shares in the company, valued at $93,606,914.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 297,727 shares of company stock worth $2,233,995 and sold 205,713 shares worth $1,947,057. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

