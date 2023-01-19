Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,393 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.