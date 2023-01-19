Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

