Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $242.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.17. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $304.48.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

