Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.40. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 607 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 130,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,980,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,201,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 222,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

