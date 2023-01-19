Searle & CO. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Searle & CO. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

