Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

