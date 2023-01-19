Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $33.29

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $34.83. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $5,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

