Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Drops By 44.5%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,455.0 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
TSIOF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. 361 Degrees International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
