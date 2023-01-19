Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Drops By 44.5%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,455.0 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

TSIOF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. 361 Degrees International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

361 Degrees International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.