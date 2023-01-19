Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 750.0%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Terumo has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

