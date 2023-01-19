Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 750.0%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Terumo has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Terumo Company Profile
