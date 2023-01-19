Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 75.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.