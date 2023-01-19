Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 75.0%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

