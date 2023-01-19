Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.65. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 48,735 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
