Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $118.37, but opened at $123.26. Signature Bank shares last traded at $123.13, with a volume of 31,121 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.86.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

