Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,641,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.86.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $367.29.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

