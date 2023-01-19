Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

