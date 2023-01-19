Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.18. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 20,773 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,886 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

