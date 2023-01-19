SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81.

