Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after buying an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,771 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,203,000. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stellantis Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

