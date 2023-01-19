Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

