STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,418,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

