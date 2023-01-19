Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,117 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,961.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.