Strs Ohio Acquires 13,200 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Century Aluminum worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.69. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.