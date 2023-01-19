Strs Ohio Buys 100 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 134.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novanta by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Novanta by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.01 million. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

