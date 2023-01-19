Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Invitae worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of NVTA opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

