Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,211,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.