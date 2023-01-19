Strs Ohio Purchases 10,400 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 2,080.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,458 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.